Sunday, June 1st, 2025

Writing to you from Gabbs, Nevada

3 weeks ago I was given an opportunity out of left field (as what happens every once in a while in The Preparation) that has led me here…to a hot and dry desert town in the middle of nowhere.

Population is probably less than 25. One bar and one motel - which we are staying in.

The reason I’m here is a job/apprenticeship with a group of just a couple men who know induced polarization geophysics. One of them - the oldest and most knowledgeable - has been doing this for 47 years.

I’ll tell you more about all of this and give you the details have more time…and have learned a bit more.

For now, here are some small, daily journal entries from this past week:

Monday, May 26th

Got to Reno, NV and met one of the nicest men I’ve ever come across, Rodolfo (a geologist who picked me up from the airport). A man from Mexico City. We spoke for hours in the car until I met the rest of the geologists here in Gabbs, Nevada. The IP crew isn’t here yet, s…