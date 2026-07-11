Maxim Benjamin Smith

Maxim Benjamin Smith

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Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
8d

Who they want to become is definitely the better question. I wish I had been asked that question when I was his age. My path would have been different. I had to ask myself that question in midlife. Good job, proud father. I’ve recommended The Preparation quite a few times to younger people. Personal character development is underrated in America but it is critical to a healthy society, in my opinion.

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Dart Driver's avatar
Dart Driver
7d

Good on ya mate! Continue the good work. Looking forward to hearing about the fits and starts of your success when we visit.

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