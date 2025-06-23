Monday, June 23rd, 2025

Writing to you from Asuncion, Paraguay

Things have been busy to the point that I haven’t been able to update you.

The last time I spoke to you I was in Gabbs, Nevada. A small desert town with a population that I was sure was under 25, but found out later that it’s more like 75. Anyway, there’s two churches, one bar, a post office, and some abandoned looking playgrounds in the town.

(Photo taken 30 minutes away from Gabbs, NV)

For some odd reason the town of Gabbs is split into two parts (less than half a mile apart) between the old (more dilapidated) side and the “new” Gabbs as everyone called it.

What a strange place - with lots of characters…

But Lee, the bar owner, is hospitable beyond compare.

Now, because of a series of events and choices involving disappointment, the need to reorient myself, missing the people I love, and worldly events - I have found myself in Paraguay.

For a short time…

Anyway, if you were reading the past couple updates…