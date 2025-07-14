Monday, July 14th, 2025

Writing to you from Uruguay

As you’ve likely seen, I haven’t been posting much after losing sight of the bigger picture and spending a few weeks in Paraguay.

After a few weeks of kickboxing in Paraguay, then coming back here to try to figure things out, I feel as though I am back on track and ready to go full speed ahead once again.

They say hindsight is 20/20 and I couldn’t agree more.

I realized that my return to the states to start flight school was different from times in the past when I had left home to get something done…I left the bigger picture behind.

I went there thinking, “Okay, all I’ve got to do is get my private pilot’s license done.” I wasn’t thinking about why I was there.

For months, the thought of the big picture or “why” was absent from my thinking.

Obviously, that led to a deteriorating state of being. One in which my actions weren’t guided by a greater meaning, but by a desire to just get it done. No good. But, I’m glad that I reached “failure” …